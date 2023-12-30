Will Joel Armia find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens play the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Armia stats and insights

Armia has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

Armia has no points on the power play.

Armia's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.9 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Armia recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:50 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:16 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:33 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 14:25 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 3-2 SO 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:51 Home L 5-4 OT

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

