The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest versus the Florida Panthers is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Harris score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jordan Harris score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Harris stats and insights

  • Harris is yet to score through 17 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
  • Harris has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Harris recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:11 Away L 5-2
11/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 20:00 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:28 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:24 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 3-2
10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:57 Away L 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:28 Home W 4-3 SO

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

