Can we anticipate Josh Anderson scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

  • In five of 34 games this season, Anderson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Panthers this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Anderson has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.9 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 15:44 Away L 5-3
12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:32 Away W 5-2
12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Jets 2 1 1 16:18 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 16:38 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:21 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:58 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:36 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 16:46 Home W 4-2

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

