The Montreal Canadiens, with Josh Anderson, take the ice Saturday versus the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Anderson against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.

Josh Anderson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Anderson Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Anderson has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 16:37 on the ice per game.

In five of 34 games this year, Anderson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Anderson has a point in eight of 34 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Anderson has an assist in five of 34 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Anderson has an implied probability of 40.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Anderson has an implied probability of 24.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Anderson Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 34 Games 5 11 Points 3 6 Goals 2 5 Assists 1

