Juraj Slafkovsky and the Montreal Canadiens will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. If you're thinking about a bet on Slafkovsky against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.

Juraj Slafkovsky vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Slafkovsky Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Slafkovsky has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 16:02 on the ice per game.

Slafkovsky has a goal in four of 34 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Slafkovsky has a point in nine games this year (out of 34), including multiple points three times.

Slafkovsky has an assist in eight of 34 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Slafkovsky's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Slafkovsky going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Slafkovsky Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 34 Games 2 12 Points 0 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

