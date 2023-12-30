For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Justin Barron a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

In six of 31 games this season, Barron has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Barron has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 16.2% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:45 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:26 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:45 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 17:57 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:31 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:30 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:27 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:50 Home W 4-2

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

