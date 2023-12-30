Will Justin Barron Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 30?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Justin Barron a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Barron stats and insights
- In six of 31 games this season, Barron has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Barron has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 16.2% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
Barron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:45
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:26
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:45
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|17:57
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:30
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Home
|W 4-2
Canadiens vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
