Can we expect Kaiden Guhle scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Guhle stats and insights

  • In two of 30 games this season, Guhle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game against the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
  • Guhle has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.9 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Guhle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:19 Away L 5-3
12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:39 Away W 5-2
12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:01 Away L 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:11 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:52 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:53 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:03 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:29 Home W 4-2

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

