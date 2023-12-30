Will Michael Matheson Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 30?
Can we anticipate Michael Matheson scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Matheson stats and insights
- Matheson has scored in six of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Panthers this season in one game (one shot).
- He has four goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.9 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Matheson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|25:07
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|23:15
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|28:46
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|25:59
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|25:12
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|32:21
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:21
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|29:48
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:37
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|25:06
|Home
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.