Michael Matheson and the Montreal Canadiens will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. Looking to wager on Matheson's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Michael Matheson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

Matheson has averaged 25:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

Matheson has a goal in six games this year through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Matheson has a point in 19 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points five times.

Matheson has an assist in 15 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Matheson hits the over on his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Matheson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Matheson Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 34 Games 4 25 Points 3 6 Goals 1 19 Assists 2

