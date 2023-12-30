Will Michael Pezzetta Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 30?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Florida Panthers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Michael Pezzetta to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pezzetta stats and insights
- In one of 23 games this season, Pezzetta scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Pezzetta has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pezzetta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|6:48
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:06
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|6:12
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:35
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:12
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:00
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|6:45
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|6:49
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Away
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.