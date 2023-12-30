In the upcoming matchup versus the Florida Panthers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Michael Pezzetta to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Pezzetta stats and insights

In one of 23 games this season, Pezzetta scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Pezzetta has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Pezzetta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 6:48 Away L 5-3 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:06 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 6:12 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:35 Home L 2-1 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 4-0 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:00 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:49 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 5-2

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

