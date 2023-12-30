On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Florida Panthers. Is Mitchell Stephens going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Mitchell Stephens score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Stephens stats and insights

Stephens has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Stephens has no points on the power play.

Stephens averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.9 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

