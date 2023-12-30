On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Florida Panthers. Is Mitchell Stephens going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Mitchell Stephens score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Stephens stats and insights

  • Stephens has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
  • Stephens has no points on the power play.
  • Stephens averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.9 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

