Will Mitchell Stephens Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 30?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Florida Panthers. Is Mitchell Stephens going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mitchell Stephens score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Stephens stats and insights
- Stephens has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
- Stephens has no points on the power play.
- Stephens averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.9 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.