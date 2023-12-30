Nicholas Suzuki and the Montreal Canadiens will play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Amerant Bank Arena. There are prop bets for Suzuki available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Suzuki has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 20:57 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 34 games this season, Suzuki has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 21 of 34 games this year, Suzuki has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Suzuki has an assist in 16 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Suzuki has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Suzuki has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 91 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 34 Games 5 30 Points 0 10 Goals 0 20 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.