The Florida Panthers (21-12-2, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Montreal Canadiens (15-14-5) at Amerant Bank Arena. The matchup on Saturday, December 30 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

In the past 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 5-3-2. They have scored 29 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 28. They have gone on the power play 34 times during that span, and have capitalized with seven goals (20.6% of opportunities).

Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Canadiens vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final result of Panthers 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-250)

Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Panthers (-1.5)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have earned a record of 8-5-13 in overtime games to contribute to an overall mark of 15-14-5.

Montreal has earned 16 points (7-4-2) in its 13 games decided by one goal.

This season the Canadiens recorded just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

When Montreal has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-5-1 record).

The Canadiens have earned 30 points in their 21 games with three or more goals scored.

Montreal has scored a lone power-play goal in 16 games this season and has registered 16 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Montreal has posted a record of 4-2-3 (11 points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in 25 games, going 11-12-2 to register 24 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 24th 2.94 Goals Scored 2.79 27th 4th 2.6 Goals Allowed 3.35 23rd 1st 34.2 Shots 29 27th 3rd 27.3 Shots Allowed 33.5 29th 20th 18.75% Power Play % 17.89% 21st 7th 83.64% Penalty Kill % 72.88% 29th

Canadiens vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

