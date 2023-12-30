The Boston Bruins' upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Pavel Zacha find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

In eight of 30 games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (zero shots).

He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:53 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 2 0 2 21:07 Home L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 6:42 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:49 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:33 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 14:42 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 5-2

Bruins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

