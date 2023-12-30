Will Sean Monahan Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 30?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest versus the Florida Panthers is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sean Monahan light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Monahan stats and insights
- In eight of 34 games this season, Monahan has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Panthers this season in one game (three shots).
- Monahan has picked up five goals and five assists on the power play.
- Monahan averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.4%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.9 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Monahan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|15:56
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:27
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|16:26
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|21:10
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|18:40
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|2
|2
|0
|17:24
|Home
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.