The Montreal Canadiens, Sean Monahan among them, face the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. There are prop bets for Monahan available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Sean Monahan vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Monahan has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 18:14 on the ice per game.

In eight of 34 games this year, Monahan has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Monahan has a point in 17 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points four times.

Monahan has posted an assist in a game 11 times this year in 34 games played, including multiple assists once.

Monahan's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

Monahan has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Monahan Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 91 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 34 Games 1 21 Points 0 9 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

