Will Trent Frederic Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 30?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Trent Frederic going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Frederic stats and insights
- In six of 33 games this season, Frederic has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (one shot).
- Frederic has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Frederic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|13:17
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|11:58
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|14:43
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|15:13
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Home
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
