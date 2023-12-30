When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Vermont be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Vermont ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 0-0 NR NR 107

Vermont's best wins

Vermont notched its best win of the season on November 16, when it grabbed a 73-64 victory over the Charleston (SC) Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 74) in the RPI. The leading scorer against Charleston (SC) was Matt Veretto, who posted 18 points with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

66-65 at home over Yale (No. 107/RPI) on December 2

78-68 over Saint Louis (No. 145/RPI) on November 17

86-60 on the road over Toledo (No. 162/RPI) on December 20

73-71 on the road over Northeastern (No. 187/RPI) on December 6

67-55 at home over Merrimack (No. 205/RPI) on November 6

Vermont's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Catamounts are 1-1 -- tied for the 38th-most victories.

Vermont has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Vermont has drawn the 161st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Catamounts' upcoming schedule includes 15 games against teams with worse records and 12 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Of Vermont's 17 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Vermont's next game

Matchup: Brown Bears vs. Vermont Catamounts

Brown Bears vs. Vermont Catamounts Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

