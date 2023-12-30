If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Vermont and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Vermont ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-0 NR NR 225

Vermont's best wins

Vermont's signature win this season came on December 20 in a 70-64 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers. The leading point-getter against Sacred Heart was Emma Utterback, who compiled 13 points with four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

77-61 at home over Duquesne (No. 199/RPI) on December 16

46-44 at home over Holy Cross (No. 204/RPI) on December 3

58-53 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 216/RPI) on November 17

60-48 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 275/RPI) on November 6

58-32 at home over Dartmouth (No. 310/RPI) on November 30

Vermont's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Vermont is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

The Catamounts have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Vermont has been given the 265th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Of the Catamounts' 16 remaining games this season, 12 are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records north of .500.

Vermont has 16 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Vermont's next game

Matchup: Vermont Catamounts vs. New Hampshire Wildcats

Vermont Catamounts vs. New Hampshire Wildcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

