Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the America East? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Vermont

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 24-5

9-5 | 24-5 Overall Rank: 139th

139th Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd

162nd Last Game: L 70-69 vs Miami (OH)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Brown

@ Brown Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. UMass-Lowell

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 18-8

9-4 | 18-8 Overall Rank: 185th

185th Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd

343rd Last Game: W 116-48 vs Emerson

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ New Hampshire

@ New Hampshire Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. New Hampshire

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 19-9

8-5 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 201st

201st Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd

262nd Last Game: L 85-70 vs Iowa State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UMass-Lowell

UMass-Lowell Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Bryant

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 16-13

8-7 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 234th

234th Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd

192nd Last Game: L 95-78 vs Ole Miss

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UMBC

@ UMBC Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Albany (NY)

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 14-16

8-6 | 14-16 Overall Rank: 265th

265th Strength of Schedule Rank: 352nd

352nd Last Game: W 86-69 vs LIU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Harvard

@ Harvard Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Maine

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 14-16

8-7 | 14-16 Overall Rank: 282nd

282nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th

346th Last Game: L 80-62 vs Minnesota

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Vermont

@ Vermont Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Binghamton

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 12-15

8-5 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 289th

289th Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd

332nd Last Game: W 108-52 vs Marywood

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bryant

@ Bryant Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. NJIT

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-23

4-8 | 4-23 Overall Rank: 334th

334th Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th

320th Last Game: W 69-53 vs Morgan State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. UMBC

Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 5-25

5-10 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 337th

337th Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th

354th Last Game: L 87-85 vs American

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game