Buffalo (9-6) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with New England (4-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 40 points.

If you're planning to place some in-game wagers on the Bills' upcoming matchup versus the Patriots, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will help you in your live betting.

Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Patriots vs Bills on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills vs. Patriots Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bills have been leading after the first quarter in seven games, have been losing after the first quarter in seven games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Patriots have had the lead four times, have been behind eight times, and have been knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 15 games this year, the Bills have won the second quarter 10 times, been outscored three times, and tied two times.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 4.7 points on average in the second quarter.

The Patriots have won the second quarter seven times, been outscored six times, and tied two times in 15 games this year.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Bills have won the third quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in four games.

On offense, Buffalo is averaging 4.9 points in the third quarter (10th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 1.9 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Out of 15 games this season, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, lost seven times, and been knotted up four times.

4th Quarter

In 15 games this year, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, lost six times, and tied two times.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.1 points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Patriots have won the fourth quarter in three games, lost that quarter in seven games, and they've tied in that quarter in five games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Bills vs. Patriots Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Bills have been winning 10 times (8-2 in those games) and have been behind five times (1-4).

At the completion of the first half, the Patriots have been winning six times and have been losing nine times.

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Bills have won the second half in nine games, going 6-3 in those contests, and they have lost the second half in six games (3-3).

Buffalo's offense is averaging 12.5 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing nine points on average in the second half.

This year, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games (1-3 in those contests), lost the second half in nine games (3-6), and they've tied in the second half in two games (0-2).

Rep the Bills or the Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.