The Buffalo Bills will meet the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Bills will win -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Bills rank 10th in total defense this season (310.2 yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 374.1 total yards per game. The Patriots' offense has been a bottom-five unit in total offense this season, registering 285.5 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank eighth with 306.1 total yards ceded per contest.

Bills vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (-13) Toss Up (40) Bills 30, Patriots 11

Bills Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bills an 87.5% chance to win.

Buffalo has put together a 6-8-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Bills have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13-point favorites.

Buffalo and its opponent have combined to go over the point total five out of 15 times this season.

The average total for Bills games this season has been 46.2, 6.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Patriots Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 16.7% chance of a victory for the Patriots.

New England is 4-11-0 ATS this season.

In New England's 15 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

The average total for Patriots games is 40.1 points, 0.1 more than this game's over/under.

Bills vs. Patriots 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 26.9 18.4 28.6 15.3 24.9 22 New England 14.1 21.5 13.3 21.4 15.1 21.6

