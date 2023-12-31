One of the top quarterbacks in football will be on display when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Trying to wager on player props in this matchup between the Bills and the Patriots? Keep reading for the player props for the best performers.

James Cook Touchdown Odds

Cook Odds to Score First TD: +450

Cook Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Ezekiel Elliott Touchdown Odds

Elliott Odds to Score First TD: +1000

Elliott Odds to Score Anytime TD: +430

More Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Allen 240.5 (-113) 27.5 (-113) - James Cook - 65.5 (-113) 24.5 (-113) Gabriel Davis - - 34.5 (-113) Stefon Diggs - - 68.5 (-113) Dalton Kincaid - - 24.5 (-113) Dawson Knox - - 15.5 (-113) Khalil Shakir - - 23.5 (-106)

More Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds DeVante Parker - - 35.5 (-113) Ezekiel Elliott - 40.5 (-113) 30.5 (-113) Hunter Henry - - 29.5 (-106) Jalen Reagor - - 11.5 (-113) Bailey Zappe 198.5 (-113) - - Demario Douglas - - 48.5 (-113)

