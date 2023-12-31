The Buffalo Bills' (9-6) injury report has 13 players listed ahead of their Sunday, December 31 matchup with the New England Patriots (4-11). The matchup starts at 1:00 PM at Highmark Stadium.

Watch the Bills in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Bills enter this matchup after a 24-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in their most recent outing.

Their last time out, the Patriots knocked off the Denver Broncos 26-23.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ty Johnson RB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Terrel Bernard LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Cam Lewis CB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Micah Hyde S Neck Limited Participation In Practice Leonard Floyd DE Wrist/rib Did Not Participate In Practice Von Miller LB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice A.J. Epenesa DE Rib Questionable Shaq Lawson DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice DaQuan Jones DT Pectoral Questionable Damar Hamlin S Shoulder Questionable Stefon Diggs WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Justin Shorter WR Hamstring Questionable Dorian Williams LB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ezekiel Elliott RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Trent Brown OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Matthew Slater WR Hamstring Questionable Jonathan Jones DB Knee Questionable Myles Bryant DB Chest Questionable Jabrill Peppers DB Hamstring Out Jalen Mills DB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable Anfernee Jennings LB Illness Questionable Kyle Dugger DB Illness Questionable Shaun Wade CB Hip Questionable JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Ankle Out Hunter Henry TE Knee Questionable Tyrone Wheatley Jr. OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Kayshon Boutte WR Illness Out

Other Week 17 Injury Reports

Bills vs. Patriots Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Bills or the Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bills Season Insights

The Bills rank 10th in total defense this year (310.2 yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on offense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 374.1 total yards per game.

The Bills have the sixth-ranked offense this year (26.9 points per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 18.4 points allowed per game.

The Bills are compiling 243.7 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them ninth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank ninth, giving up 198.9 passing yards per game.

Buffalo is putting up 130.5 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 16th, allowing 111.3 rushing yards per contest.

With 24 forced turnovers (seventh in NFL) against 24 turnovers committed (24th in NFL), the Bills' even turnover margin ranks 15th in the NFL.

Bills vs. Patriots Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-14)

Bills (-14) Moneyline: Bills (-1000), Patriots (+625)

Bills (-1000), Patriots (+625) Total: 40 points

Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.