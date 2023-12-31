The Buffalo Bills (9-6) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the New England Patriots (4-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Highmark Stadium.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Bills vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Bills Insights

This year, the Bills rack up 5.4 more points per game (26.9) than the Patriots surrender (21.5).

The Bills collect 68 more yards per game (374.1) than the Patriots give up per outing (306.1).

This season, Buffalo averages 130.5 rushing yards per game, 45.7 more than New England allows per contest (84.8).

The Bills have turned the ball over 24 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Patriots have forced (16).

Bills Home Performance

The Bills' average points scored in home games (28.6) is higher than their overall average (26.9). But their average points conceded at home (15.3) is lower than overall (18.4).

The Bills' average yards gained at home (386.1) is higher than their overall average (374.1). But their average yards allowed at home (297) is lower than overall (310.2).

Buffalo accumulates 242.8 passing yards per game at home (0.9 less than its overall average), and concedes 187.4 at home (11.5 less than overall).

At home, the Bills rack up 143.4 rushing yards per game and give up 109.6. That's more than they gain overall (130.5), and less than they allow (111.3).

The Bills' third-down percentages on offense (47.8%) and defense (38.4%) in home games are both lower than their overall numbers of 49.2% and 38.5%, respectively.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 at Kansas City W 20-17 CBS 12/17/2023 Dallas W 31-10 FOX 12/23/2023 at Los Angeles W 24-22 Peacock 12/31/2023 New England - CBS 1/7/2024 at Miami - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.