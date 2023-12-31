The New England Patriots (4-11) visit a streaking Buffalo Bills (9-6) squad on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills have won three games in a row.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bills and the Patriots.

Bills vs. Patriots Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Venue: Highmark Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 14 40 -1000 +625

Bills vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo Bills

The average total in Buffalo's contests this year is 46.2, 6.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bills have covered the spread six times this season (6-8-1).

The Bills have been moneyline favorites 12 times this year. They've finished 8-4.

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

New England Patriots

The Patriots have played seven games this season that have had more than 40 combined points scored.

The average total for New England games this season has been 40.1, 0.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Patriots have covered the spread in a game four times this year (4-11-0).

This season, the Patriots have been the underdog 11 times and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.

New England has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +625 moneyline set for this game.

Bills vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 26.9 6 18.4 4 46.2 11 15 Patriots 14.1 32 21.5 14 40.1 7 15

Bills vs. Patriots Betting Insights & Trends

Bills

Buffalo has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, over its last three contests.

In Buffalo's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

The Bills are scoring 30.3 points per game in divisional matchups, which is 0.9 more points per game than their overall season average (26.9 points per game). However, on defense, they are giving up more points per game in divisional games (19.3) compared to their overall season average (18.4).

The Bills have totaled 127 more points than their opponents this season (8.5 per game), while the Patriots have been outscored by 110 points (7.4 per game).

Patriots

New England has covered the spread twice and is 3-0 overall over its past three contests.

The Patriots' past three contests have all gone over the total.

The Patriots are scoring more points in divisional games (19.5 points per game) than overall (14.1), but also conceding more in the division (22.5) than overall (21.5).

The Bills have scored a total of 127 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 8.5 per game), while the Patriots have been outscored by opponents by 110 total points (7.4 per game).

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.2 46.3 46.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.5 27.1 25.7 ATS Record 6-8-1 4-4-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 5-10-0 2-6-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-4 6-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.1 41.6 38.5 Implied Team Total AVG 22.5 23.0 22.0 ATS Record 4-11-0 1-7-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-9-0 3-5-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-8 1-5 2-3

