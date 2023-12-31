Will Brad Marchand Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 31?
In the upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Brad Marchand to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Marchand stats and insights
- Marchand has scored in 10 of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in three games (11 shots).
- On the power play, Marchand has accumulated five goals and 13 assists.
- He has a 13.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 123 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Marchand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|18:25
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|17:57
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|18:48
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|18:44
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|23:53
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:48
|Home
|L 3-1
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
