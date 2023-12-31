Brendan Gallagher and the Montreal Canadiens will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Gallagher in that upcoming Canadiens-Lightning matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brendan Gallagher vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

Gallagher Season Stats Insights

Gallagher's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:08 per game on the ice, is -16.

Gallagher has a goal in five of 35 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Gallagher has a point in nine of 35 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Gallagher has an assist in seven of 35 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Gallagher's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he hits the over.

Gallagher Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 128 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 35 Games 2 12 Points 0 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

