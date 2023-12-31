As they prepare for their Sunday, December 31 game against the Detroit Red Wings (17-15-4) at Little Caesars Arena, which starts at 5:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins (21-7-6) will be monitoring three players on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Milan Lucic LW Out Personal Derek Forbort D Out Undisclosed Matt Grzelcyk D Questionable Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Christian Fischer RW Out Undisclosed Ville Husso G Out Lower Body Alex Lyon G Out Lower Body Klim Kostin C Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins Season Insights

Boston's 107 total goals (3.2 per game) make it the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Its +19 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.

Red Wings Season Insights

With 128 goals (3.6 per game), the Red Wings have the league's third-best offense.

Detroit gives up 3.4 goals per game (123 total), which ranks 26th in the league.

With a goal differential of +5, they are 15th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bruins vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-135) Red Wings (+115) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.