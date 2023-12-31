The Boston Bruins (21-7-6) will visit the Detroit Red Wings (17-15-4) on Sunday, with both teams coming off a win in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Bruins-Red Wings matchup on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruins vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/24/2023 Bruins Red Wings 5-2 DET
11/4/2023 Red Wings Bruins 5-4 DET
10/28/2023 Bruins Red Wings 4-1 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 88 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
  • The Bruins' 107 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the league.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
  • Defensively, the Bruins have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 27 goals over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 34 22 26 48 35 21 28.6%
Brad Marchand 34 13 19 32 31 20 36.4%
Charlie Coyle 34 12 12 24 16 18 51.9%
Charlie McAvoy 26 3 19 22 21 6 -
Pavel Zacha 31 8 13 21 11 14 52.3%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Red Wings Stats & Trends

  • The Red Wings have given up 123 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 26th in the NHL.
  • The Red Wings' 128 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them third in the league.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 4.0 goals per game (40 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Alex DeBrincat 36 17 20 37 16 17 41.2%
Dylan Larkin 30 13 17 30 15 17 53.7%
Lucas Raymond 36 11 16 27 15 16 25%
Shayne Gostisbehere 35 7 19 26 15 8 -
Moritz Seider 36 5 17 22 15 14 -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.