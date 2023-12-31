The Boston Bruins (21-7-6) will visit the Detroit Red Wings (17-15-4) on Sunday, with both teams coming off a win in their last game.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info

Bruins vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/24/2023 Bruins Red Wings 5-2 DET 11/4/2023 Red Wings Bruins 5-4 DET 10/28/2023 Bruins Red Wings 4-1 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 88 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Bruins' 107 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 27 goals over that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 34 22 26 48 35 21 28.6% Brad Marchand 34 13 19 32 31 20 36.4% Charlie Coyle 34 12 12 24 16 18 51.9% Charlie McAvoy 26 3 19 22 21 6 - Pavel Zacha 31 8 13 21 11 14 52.3%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have given up 123 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 26th in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 128 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them third in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 4.0 goals per game (40 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players