As they ready for a Sunday, December 31 matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning (17-15-5) at Amalie Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens (15-15-5) are monitoring six players on the injury report.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Tanner Pearson LW Out Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body Chris Wideman D Out Back

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mikhail Sergachev D Questionable Lower Body

Canadiens vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023

7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and BSSUN

Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens' 96 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 28th in the league.

Montreal has given up 118 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 25th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -22, they are 29th in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (120 total, 3.2 per game).

Their goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the league.

Canadiens vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-250) Canadiens (+200) 6.5

