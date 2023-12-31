Coming off a defeat last time out, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Montreal Canadiens (who also lost their most recent game) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Canadiens vs Lightning Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/7/2023 Canadiens Lightning 5-3 TB

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have conceded 118 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 25th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have 96 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 35 10 21 31 23 18 55.9% Michael Matheson 35 6 20 26 33 17 - Cole Caufield 35 9 16 25 10 16 28.6% Sean Monahan 35 9 12 21 18 13 57.7% Alexander Newhook 23 7 6 13 19 8 39.5%

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are giving up 128 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 29th in NHL action.

The Lightning score the seventh-most goals in the league (120 total, 3.2 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Lightning are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.

Lightning Key Players