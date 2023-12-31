Sunday's NHL action includes the Tampa Bay Lightning (17-15-5) hosting the Montreal Canadiens (15-15-5) at Amalie Arena. The Canadiens are big underdogs (+200 on the moneyline) against the Lightning (-250) ahead of the outing, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Canadiens vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canadiens vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Montreal has played 17 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

In the 19 times this season the Lightning have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 10-9 in those games.

This season the Canadiens have 12 wins in the 32 games in which they've been an underdog.

Tampa Bay has had moneyline odds of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Montreal has won one of its nine games when it is the underdog by +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 3-7 4-5-1 6.4 3.00 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.00 3.20 6 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 7-3 5-5-0 6.2 2.60 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.60 2.90 7 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

