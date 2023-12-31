Canadiens vs. Lightning December 31 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Nikita Kucherov and Nicholas Suzuki will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena on Sunday, December 31 at 7:00 PM ET.
Canadiens vs. Lightning Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Lightning (-250)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSSUN
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Montreal's Suzuki has totaled 21 assists and 10 goals in 35 games. That's good for 31 points.
- With 26 total points (0.7 per game), including six goals and 20 assists through 35 games, Michael Matheson is crucial for Montreal's attack.
- This season, Cole Caufield has nine goals and 16 assists, for a season point total of 25.
- In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 4-4-0 this season, collecting 238 saves and allowing 27 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .898 save percentage (44th in the league).
Lightning Players to Watch
- Kucherov has been vital to Tampa Bay this season, collecting 59 points in 36 games.
- Brayden Point has picked up 38 points (1.0 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 22 assists.
- Steven Stamkos' 36 points this season are via 15 goals and 21 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy's record is 8-7-0. He has given up 43 goals (2.94 goals against average) and recorded 388 saves.
Canadiens vs. Lightning Stat Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|14th
|3.24
|Goals Scored
|2.74
|27th
|27th
|3.46
|Goals Allowed
|3.37
|23rd
|19th
|30.3
|Shots
|28.7
|27th
|20th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|33.3
|29th
|3rd
|29.66%
|Power Play %
|18.4%
|21st
|15th
|79.63%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.9%
|31st
