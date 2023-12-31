Canadiens vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-15-5) host the Montreal Canadiens (15-15-5) at Amalie Arena on Sunday, December 31 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Lightning fell to the New York Rangers 5-1 in their last outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.
Canadiens vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-250)
|Canadiens (+200)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have been an underdog in 32 games this season, and won 12 (37.5%).
- Montreal has gone 1-8, an 11.1% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +200 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canadiens have a 33.3% chance to win.
- Montreal has played 17 games this season with over 6.5 goals.
Canadiens vs Lightning Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|120 (7th)
|Goals
|96 (28th)
|128 (29th)
|Goals Allowed
|118 (25th)
|35 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|23 (14th)
|22 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|34 (32nd)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- The Canadiens went 4-4-2 over its past 10 games, including a 7-3-0 ledger against the spread in that span.
- Montreal has gone over the total in five of its last 10 games.
- The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 less than this matchup's total of 6.5.
- Over their last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 6.8 goals, 0.3 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Canadiens have the NHL's 28th-ranked scoring offense (96 total goals, 2.7 per game).
- The Canadiens have given up 118 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 25th.
- Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -22.
