The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-15-5) host the Montreal Canadiens (15-15-5) at Amalie Arena on Sunday, December 31 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Lightning fell to the New York Rangers 5-1 in their last outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Canadiens vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-250) Canadiens (+200) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have been an underdog in 32 games this season, and won 12 (37.5%).

Montreal has gone 1-8, an 11.1% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +200 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canadiens have a 33.3% chance to win.

Montreal has played 17 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

Canadiens vs Lightning Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 120 (7th) Goals 96 (28th) 128 (29th) Goals Allowed 118 (25th) 35 (1st) Power Play Goals 23 (14th) 22 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 34 (32nd)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

The Canadiens went 4-4-2 over its past 10 games, including a 7-3-0 ledger against the spread in that span.

Montreal has gone over the total in five of its last 10 games.

The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 less than this matchup's total of 6.5.

Over their last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 6.8 goals, 0.3 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Canadiens have the NHL's 28th-ranked scoring offense (96 total goals, 2.7 per game).

The Canadiens have given up 118 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 25th.

Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -22.

