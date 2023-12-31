Bookmakers have set player props for Nikita Kucherov, Nicholas Suzuki and others when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Canadiens vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Suzuki's 10 goals and 21 assists in 35 games for Montreal add up to 31 total points on the season.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 30 0 1 1 1 at Hurricanes Dec. 28 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 22 1 1 2 1 at Wild Dec. 21 1 1 2 6 at Jets Dec. 18 0 1 1 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Michael Matheson has helped lead the attack for Montreal this season with six goals and 20 assists.

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 30 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes Dec. 28 1 0 1 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 22 0 1 1 4 at Wild Dec. 21 0 2 2 3 at Jets Dec. 18 0 1 1 3

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Cole Caufield has earned nine goals on the season, adding 16 assists.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 30 1 0 1 3 at Hurricanes Dec. 28 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Dec. 22 0 1 1 2 at Wild Dec. 21 0 1 1 4 at Jets Dec. 18 0 1 1 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Kucherov is Tampa Bay's leading contributor with 59 points. He has 25 goals and 34 assists this season.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 30 1 0 1 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 27 1 0 1 6 at Capitals Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 1 2 3 5 vs. Blues Dec. 19 2 0 2 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Brayden Point has 16 goals and 22 assists to total 38 points (one per game).

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 at Capitals Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 2 1 3 4 vs. Blues Dec. 19 0 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.