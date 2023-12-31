On Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, the Boston Celtics (25-6) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when visiting the San Antonio Spurs (5-26), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Spurs matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-BOS

BSSW and NBCS-BOS Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Celtics vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs Spurs Additional Info

Celtics vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +303 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.8 points per game. They're putting up 120.3 points per game to rank sixth in the league and are allowing 110.5 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Spurs have a -351 scoring differential, falling short by 11.3 points per game. They're putting up 111.7 points per game, 25th in the league, and are giving up 123.0 per contest to rank 28th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 232 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 233.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston is 16-15-0 ATS this season.

San Antonio has covered 12 times in 31 games with a spread this year.

Celtics and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +350 +125 - Spurs +100000 +50000 -

