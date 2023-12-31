Celtics vs. Spurs December 31 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (4-21) clash with the Boston Celtics (20-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and NBCS-BOS.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Celtics vs. Spurs Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, NBCS-BOS
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Celtics Games
- December 25 at the Lakers
- December 23 at the Clippers
- December 19 at the Warriors
- December 20 at the Kings
- December 29 at home vs the Raptors
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum is putting up 27.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He's also draining 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.
- On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gets the Celtics 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Derrick White gives the Celtics 15.3 points, 4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while putting up 1.3 steals and 1 block.
- The Celtics are getting 12.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Jrue Holiday this year.
- Kristaps Porzingis is putting up 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 52.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama averages 19 points, 2.7 assists and 11 boards per contest.
- Keldon Johnson averages 17 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc with 2 made treys per contest.
- Zach Collins averages 12.7 points, 6 boards and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Jeremy Sochan averages 10.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Devin Vassell posts 18.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Celtics vs. Spurs Stat Comparison
|Spurs
|Celtics
|110.6
|Points Avg.
|117.6
|122.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108.5
|45.3%
|Field Goal %
|47.8%
|34.5%
|Three Point %
|37.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.