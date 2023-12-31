The Boston Celtics (25-6) hope to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) on December 31, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Boston is 13-0 when it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.

The Celtics are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 20th.

The 120.3 points per game the Celtics put up are only 2.7 fewer points than the Spurs allow (123).

Boston has an 11-1 record when scoring more than 123 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have played better at home this season, putting up 122.9 points per game, compared to 117.6 per game away from home.

At home, Boston is surrendering 3.7 fewer points per game (108.8) than when playing on the road (112.5).

At home, the Celtics are draining 1.5 more threes per game (16.8) than in away games (15.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (40.3%) compared to away from home (34.6%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics Injuries