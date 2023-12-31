Player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Victor Wembanyama and others are available when the Boston Celtics visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Celtics vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-BOS

BSSW and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: -141)

Sunday's over/under for Tatum is 26.5 points. That's 0.5 fewer than his season average of 27.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (8.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum's 2.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Get Tatum gear at Fanatics!

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: +118)

The 23.5-point over/under for Jaylen Brown on Sunday is 0.6 higher than his season scoring average (22.9).

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 5.5.

Brown has averaged 3.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 16.5-point over/under for Wembanyama on Sunday is 2.3 lower than his scoring average.

He has pulled down 10.4 boards per game, 1.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Wembanyama, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.