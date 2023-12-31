Will Charlie McAvoy find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins play the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McAvoy stats and insights

McAvoy has scored in three of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In three games versus the Red Wings this season, he has attempted six shots and scored one goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also 10 assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 6.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:57 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 23:26 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 1 0 1 27:05 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:29 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 24:30 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 28:04 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 24:34 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:50 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.