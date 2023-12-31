Will Christian Dvorak Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 31?
In the upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Christian Dvorak to find the back of the net for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Dvorak stats and insights
- Dvorak has scored in three of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Lightning this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
- Dvorak has scored one goal on the power play.
- Dvorak's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 128 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Dvorak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|17:07
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|16:52
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|L 4-0
Canadiens vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
