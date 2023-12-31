In the upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Christian Dvorak to find the back of the net for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Dvorak stats and insights

Dvorak has scored in three of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

Dvorak has scored one goal on the power play.

Dvorak's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 128 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Dvorak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:59 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:39 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:48 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:07 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:52 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:34 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:03 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 4-0

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

