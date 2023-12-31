The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Cole Caufield find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Caufield stats and insights

  • Caufield has scored in nine of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus eight assists.
  • Caufield averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.3%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 128 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Caufield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:29 Away L 4-1
12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:59 Away L 5-3
12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:33 Away W 5-2
12/21/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:56 Away L 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:46 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:57 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:19 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:47 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-0

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

