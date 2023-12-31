Will Cole Caufield Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 31?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Cole Caufield find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Caufield stats and insights
- Caufield has scored in nine of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus eight assists.
- Caufield averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 128 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Caufield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|19:29
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|13:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|21:56
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:46
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|18:57
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.