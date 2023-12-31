Cole Caufield will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Montreal Canadiens meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Thinking about a bet on Caufield? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Cole Caufield vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Caufield has averaged 19:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Caufield has a goal in nine games this season through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 21 of 35 games this season, Caufield has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 15 of 35 games this year, Caufield has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Caufield has an implied probability of 66.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Caufield has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Caufield Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 128 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 35 Games 3 25 Points 1 9 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

