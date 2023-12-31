When the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots go head to head in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Dalton Kincaid score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Dalton Kincaid score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Kincaid's 62 catches are good enough for 502 yards (35.9 per game) and two TDs. He has been targeted on 76 occasions.

In two of 14 games this year, Kincaid has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Dalton Kincaid Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 4 26 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 5 43 0 Week 3 @Commanders 2 2 3 0 Week 4 Dolphins 5 4 27 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Patriots 8 8 75 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 7 5 65 1 Week 9 @Bengals 11 10 81 0 Week 10 Broncos 6 5 51 1 Week 11 Jets 7 6 46 0 Week 12 @Eagles 6 5 38 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 8 5 21 0 Week 15 Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 16 @Chargers 2 1 7 0

