For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is David Savard a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will David Savard score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Savard stats and insights

Savard has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

Savard has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 21.4% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 128 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Savard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:42 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:46 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 21:36 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 2 1 1 23:25 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 23:08 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:17 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 23:27 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:10 Home L 2-1 10/23/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:54 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:42 Home W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

