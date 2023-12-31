Will David Savard Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 31?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is David Savard a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will David Savard score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Savard stats and insights
- Savard has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
- Savard has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 21.4% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 128 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Savard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:46
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|21:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|23:25
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|23:08
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|23:27
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Home
|L 2-1
|10/23/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.