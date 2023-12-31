With the New England Patriots playing the Buffalo Bills in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Demario Douglas a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Douglas has hauled in 44 throws and leads his squad with 517 yards receiving. He has been targeted 68 times.

Having played 12 games this season, Douglas has not had a TD reception.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 40 0 Week 2 Dolphins 2 2 19 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 15 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 2 45 0 Week 5 Saints 2 1 24 0 Week 7 Bills 6 4 54 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 5 25 0 Week 9 Commanders 7 5 55 0 Week 10 Colts 9 6 84 0 Week 12 @Giants 9 6 49 0 Week 15 Chiefs 5 3 33 0 Week 16 @Broncos 8 5 74 0

