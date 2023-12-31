DeVante Parker will be running routes against the ninth-best passing defense in the league when his New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Parker has a 373-yard season on 31 catches so far. He has been targeted on 49 occasions, and averages 33.9 yards.

Parker vs. the Bills

Parker vs the Bills (since 2021): 5 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed 17 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Buffalo has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Bills allow 198.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bills' defense is ranked second in the league with 17 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

DeVante Parker Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 39.5 (-115)

Parker Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Parker has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 45.5% of his games (five of 11).

Parker has received 9.8% of his team's 501 passing attempts this season (49 targets).

He is averaging 7.6 yards per target (54th in NFL play), averaging 373 yards on 49 passes thrown his way.

Having played 11 games this year, Parker has not tallied a TD reception.

Parker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 12/24/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 4 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/17/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 4 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

