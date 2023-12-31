Will Ezekiel Elliott Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ezekiel Elliott did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 17 contest against the Buffalo Bills starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Elliott's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Elliott has run for 549 yards on 157 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 3.5 yards per carry, and has 45 catches (56 targets) for 280 yards.
Ezekiel Elliott Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Patriots have no other running back on the injury list.
Patriots vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Elliott 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|157
|549
|2
|3.5
|56
|45
|280
|2
Elliott Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|7
|29
|0
|5
|14
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|16
|80
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|6
|16
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|8
|21
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|7
|34
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|11
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|7
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Commanders
|6
|17
|0
|3
|15
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|13
|54
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 12
|@Giants
|9
|46
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|17
|52
|0
|4
|40
|0
|Week 14
|@Steelers
|22
|68
|0
|7
|72
|1
|Week 15
|Chiefs
|11
|25
|0
|5
|21
|0
|Week 16
|@Broncos
|12
|27
|0
|9
|33
|1
