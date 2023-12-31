Ezekiel Elliott did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 17 contest against the Buffalo Bills starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Elliott's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Elliott has run for 549 yards on 157 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 3.5 yards per carry, and has 45 catches (56 targets) for 280 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Patriots have no other running back on the injury list.

Week 17 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Elliott 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 157 549 2 3.5 56 45 280 2

Elliott Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 29 0 5 14 0 Week 2 Dolphins 5 13 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 16 80 0 1 7 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 6 16 0 2 6 0 Week 5 Saints 8 21 0 4 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 7 34 1 1 15 0 Week 7 Bills 11 31 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 36 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 17 0 3 15 0 Week 10 Colts 13 54 0 2 34 0 Week 12 @Giants 9 46 0 2 6 0 Week 13 Chargers 17 52 0 4 40 0 Week 14 @Steelers 22 68 0 7 72 1 Week 15 Chiefs 11 25 0 5 21 0 Week 16 @Broncos 12 27 0 9 33 1

