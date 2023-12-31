Gabriel Davis will be running routes against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Davis has 725 receiving yards on 43 grabs (on 76 targets) with seven TDs this year, averaging 51.8 yards per game.

Davis vs. the Patriots

Davis vs the Patriots (since 2021): 5 GP / 26.2 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 26.2 REC YPG / REC TD New England has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

19 players have caught a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Patriots is allowing 221.3 yards per game this season, which ranks 15th in the NFL.

The Patriots have the No. 10 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 19 this season (1.3 per game).

Gabriel Davis Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-111)

Davis Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Davis has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (seven of 14).

Davis has received 14.9% of his team's 511 passing attempts this season (76 targets).

He has 725 receiving yards on 76 targets to rank 18th in NFL play with 9.5 yards per target.

Davis has seven games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored seven of his team's 47 offensive touchdowns this season (14.9%).

Davis (10 red zone targets) has been targeted 16.9% of the time in the red zone (59 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Davis' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 12/23/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 4 REC / 130 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 12 TAR / 6 REC / 105 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 2 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

